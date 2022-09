The Hagensborg Bridge (Bailey Bridge) on Salloompt Road will undergo improvements. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) photo)

The Hagensborg Bridge on Saloompt Road, (the Bailey Bridge) will be closed to all vehicle traffic for construction beginning on Oct. 17, 2022 for approximately four weeks.

The construction contractor will be on site a few days prior to this date to begin site set up.

Pedestrian access over the bridge will be maintained during construction.

Read more: Hagensborg Bridge rehabilitation update for Bella Coola



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaRoad conditions