Hagensborg Bridge rehabilitation update for Bella Coola

The Hagensborg Bridge (Bailey Bridge) on Salloompt Road will undergo improvements. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) photo)

A contract for the rehabilitation of the Hagensborg Bridge has been awarded to Enviro-Ex Contracting Ltd.

The contractor will develop a construction schedule, and must give four weeks notice to the public before the authorized 28-day bridge closure.

The closure schedule will be published on the project website and the BC transportation and Infrastructure Facebook page, once the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) receives the information.

The Hagensborg Bridge crosses the Bella Coola River on Salloompt Road, just east of Bella Coola, off Highway 20.

The project will replace the existing two jump spans at the south end with a single span concrete girder.

The bridge will shut down to vehicle traffic during construction, for up to 28 days.

Foot traffic will have access via a pedestrian crossing. The project may require short-duration complete closures (including the pedestrian crossing) to accommodate construction.

Residents will need to prepare for limited access to goods and services during the estimated four-week closure, by making arrangements beforehand:

· for any household fueling required – e.g., gas, propane, wood

· for any necessary septic services, before or after the closure

· to have any needed heavy or large items delivered or stocked up in advance

· like planning ahead for residential construction or renovation projects

· to store their recycling, or plan for its transport to the Thorsen Creek Waste and Recycling Center

Engagement with the community has led to the following measures to meet emergency and community needs during the bridge closure:

· Security detail outside of construction hours

· Placement of a level 3 Emergency Transport Vehicle (ETV) on the north side

· Placement of a water truck and bladder system for fire response on the north side

· BC Hydro will stage a bucket truck on the north side for emergency service

· RCMP will have access to the north side via quad vehicle

Resources and Services:

· Vehicle staging areas and parking on each side of the bridge

· Bus turnaround on the east side of the bridge for school pick up and drop off

Waste Management:

· Bins will only be available to receive household waste on the south side of the bridge, south of the work site, on Tuesdays and Fridays (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Household waste cannot be left there at any other times, due to wildlife concerns.

During the planning phase MoTI received feedback from residents on the project webpage and thei Facebook page, and reportedly connected directly with community partners, including emergency and medical services, local government, waste management and the school district.

For more information, see the Hagensborg Bridge Rehabilitation website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/hagensborg-bridge



