MEET THE CANDIDATE: CCRD Area E director Richard Hall

We asked the candidates the following questions: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. List three main issues facing the electoral area you will represent and your suggestions for those issues. 3. What skills do you bring to the position? 4. Why have you entered politics? 5. What is a fun fact about yourself.

1. I am a long time residence in Bella Coola B.C. who has spent 35 years in housing and am now a consultant for First Nations housing.I am an international Red Seal carpenter and qualified building inspector, a fisherman and logger .

2. Three main issues: water and sewer challenges in lower Bella Coola and Hagensborg and how we can proactively work with government and neighbours to resolve, creating economic opportunities, and supporting growth of our valley and overall to have a larger tax base to build upon, develop tourism and economic opportunities, for example tourism skills.

3. I have knowledge and problem solving skills.

4. I entered politics and have been involved to have positive changes for all.

5. I like to walk, fish and pick local pine mushrooms.

