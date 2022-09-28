Voting, advance voting opportunities expanded for central coast

There will be special voting opportunities in Ocean Falls, Bella Bella, Wuikinuxv (Rivers Inlet)

General voting day is on Saturday, Oct. 15 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. across B.C.

In Bella Coola the voting stations will be at the Bella Coola Elementary School, 808 Mackay Street, and Nustasum Elementary School in Hagensborg.

Chief electoral officer Janet Prestley confirmed there will also be a voting station on Denny Island, Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Shearwater Elementary School.

In Bella Bella on Friday, Oct. 14, there will be special voting opportunity with the tentative time being 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Darby Memorial United Church.

On Thursday, Oct. 13 there will be another special voting opportunity at Ocean Falls at the Improvement District Office, tentatively between 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., possibly opening at 9 a.m.

There will also be a polling station at Wuikinuxv (Rivers Inlet) on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the tribal council office from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are flying out on Oct. 13 to the central coast but if something happens and the weather is bad we will go on Oct. 14,” said Prestley.

“We’ve never actually had a voting station in Ocean Falls. I am pretty excited to do that. We have expanded voting opportunities from previous elections.”

Advance voting will also take place in Bella Coola on Wednesday, Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Central Coast Regional District.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

