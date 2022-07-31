In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.(Notre Dame Law School via AP)

In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.(Notre Dame Law School via AP)

VIDEO: U.S. Justice mocks Trudeau, other foreign leaders critical of Roe v. Wade overturning

Justice Samuel Altio made remarks at religious liberty conference in Rome

Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.

He made the comments while speaking at a religious liberty conference in Rome last week.

-The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abortionHealthPoliticsSupreme CourtUnited States

Previous story
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools

Just Posted

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

A hiker was rescued from Nusatsum Mountain near Bella Coola Wednesday, July 27. (RCMP photo)
Distressed hiker rescued from Nusatsum Mountain near Bella Coola

A visitor from Germany, Thomas Rother, stands inside a washout on the Miner Lake Forestry Road in the Chilcotin. (Axel Koehn photo)
West Chilcotin area Miner Lake Forestry Road closed at 2 km mark due to washout

Bella Coola Valley twins Ayanna Parr and Annika Parr fifth and sixth back row were part of the Cariboo North East five-on-five basketball team at the 2022 BC Summer Games held in Prince George. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola Valley well-represented at 2022 BC Summer Games