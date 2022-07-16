A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

A bear went down in a pond and found himself a big surprise

A black bear got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat, but the darting resident koi carp were too strange for its peace of mind and the animal lumbered away less than two minutes after getting into the cool water. (July 13)

Previous story
VIDEO: Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report

Just Posted

Rosalie Montgomery was released from hospital Tuesday afternoon. (Photo submitted)
Injured bystander recovering after being shot at Williams Lake rodeo

Turner Lake, above Hunlen falls, is located in Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park. Tweedsmuir Air offers service into the area. (Graeme Owsianski photo)
Bella Coola ramps up for a busy tourism season, promoting sustainable travel

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)
Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

RCMP are still on scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday injured two. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BREAKING: Innocent bystander injured in Williams Lake Stampede shooting