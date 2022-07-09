A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

Previous story
Rogers restores service for ‘vast majority’ of customers after outage

Just Posted

Rosalie Montgomery was released from hospital Tuesday afternoon. (Photo submitted)
Injured bystander recovering after being shot at Williams Lake rodeo

Turner Lake, above Hunlen falls, is located in Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park. Tweedsmuir Air offers service into the area. (Graeme Owsianski photo)
Bella Coola ramps up for a busy tourism season, promoting sustainable travel

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)
Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

RCMP are still on scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday injured two. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BREAKING: Innocent bystander injured in Williams Lake Stampede shooting