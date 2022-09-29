Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents the latest information on COVID-19 and influenza in a briefing on Sept. 28. (The Canadian Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: B.C. prepares for flu and COVID-19 this fall

Province expecting worse influenza season than seen in past 2 pandemic years

British Columbia health officials are preparing for a possible surge of influenza infections at the same time COVID-19 is expected to spike this fall.

-The Canadian Press

