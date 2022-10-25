A woman walks past a Halloween shop in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a shock campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch their sexy nurse costumes for real uniforms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec’s nursing order launches campaign to stop Halloween objectification of nurses

Campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed, present realistic image

Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch “sexy costumes” in favour of more realistic nursing uniforms.

The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec says in a news release that the sexual objectification of nurses devalues their profession and expertise.

The order’s president, Luc Mathieu, says stereotypes regarding nurses persist, even though the profession has evolved.

He calls the nurse costumes sold in retail stores “scary” and says nursing deserves respect as a scientific profession.

The campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed and to change that perception by presenting a realistic image of the profession.

The order will be getting its message across through a video on social media contrasting images of Halloween nurses with the real thing.

RELATED: Best last minute & affordable Halloween costume ideas

RELATED: Does your pet actually like wearing a Halloween costume?

Halloweennursesexual harassment

Previous story
Population of North Atlantic right whales continues decline

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Property crime spree ends with dramatic crash on Highway 97 south of Quesnel

Maxwell Johnson delivers a speech directed at the Vancouver Police board in attendance as he’s joined by his family during the uplifting ceremony at the Big House in Bella Bella, B.C., on Monday, October 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘It’s not enough’: Heiltsuk Nation bemoans police officers’ decision not to attend apology ceremony

Maxwell Johnson (left) and Heiltsuk Chief Marylin Slett stand outside a Bank of Montreal Branch on Burrard Street in Vancouver to announce a settlement has been reached after Johnson and his granddaughter were handcuffed outside the branch two years ago. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
VPD officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter not at apology ceremony

Conservation officers seized five firearms during an arrest Thursday, Oct. 20 west of Williams Lake where three individuals were hunting at night on private property. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
Night hunting on private property west of Williams Lake leads to 3 arrests