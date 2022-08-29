(Black Press Media Creative)

How Are Earbuds Affecting Your Hearing?

Headphones and earbuds have become a ubiquitous part of our lives. Experts say that the assumption that earbuds can cause more damage than headphones to our hearing is a misconception. The misconception stems from the thought that, because an earbud sits farther into your ear, it would do more damage than something that sits farther away, Cory Portnuff, University of Colorado Hospital.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Synthetic’ Embryo Breakthrough Could Help Solve Organ Donor Shortage

Just Posted

A wildland firefighter from Alberta Whitecourt unit crew has been working with BC Wildfire Service personnel and have successfully helped secured the containment lines on the northeast corner of the Weasel Creek wildfire (N11062) in the East Kootenays. (BC Wildfire Service)
Eleven wildfires still active in the Cariboo Zone

Cariboo Memorial Hospital director Derek Keller provides an update on the hospital redevelopment project during a 60th anniversary celebration of the present hospital held Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade delayed, spring 2023 new target

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed a blue 1995 Ford F-150 pickup prior to a collision on Highway 20 near Chimney Valley Road Wednesday, Aug. 24 to contact them at 250-392-6211. (Black Press Media file photo)
Single vehicle collision west of Williams Lake claims life of woman

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation is asking those with Limited Entry Hunt (LEH) moose authorizations to stay home and forgo their moose hunt in the Tsilhqot’in (Chilcotin) Territory this fall. (File photo by Mary and Ken Campbell)
‘Don’t come here’: Tŝilhqot’in Nation asks B.C. hunters to forgo Chilcotin moose hunts