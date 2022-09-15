Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, turns 38 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the royal family member.

1. He received his own Coat of Arms when he turned 18.

2. Prince Harry is the first of the royal family to have been in active combat since his uncle, Prince Andrew.

3. He met his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on a blind date.

4. The couple stepped back from their royal duties.

5. Prince Harry was inspired to create The Invictus Games after watching the U.S. Warrior Games.

Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Previous story
Pope Francis Says Religion Can’t Justify the ‘Evil’ of War

Just Posted

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

Caribou seen here in the Itcha-Ilgachuz herd continue to be the focus of recovery efforts. (Government of B.C. photo - Woodland Caribou Plan report)
Caribou recovery plan sees 156 wolves culled in West Chilcotin mountains in last 3 years

A boil water advisory is in effect for Alexis Creek in the Chilcotin. File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Boil water advisory issued for Alexis Creek water system

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen