Williams Lake father, son rescue calf from bear attack by throwing rocks, tools

Brad Bednarz holds an injured calf he and his dad Wyatt rescued from a bear attack north of Williams Lake. (Gail Bednarz photo)
A black bear attacks a baby calf off Lynes Creek Road north of Williams Lake. (Gail Bednarz photo)

A calf is lucky to be alive after being rescued from a bear attack by two men from Williams Lake.

Wyatt Bednarz, his wife Gail, son Brad and grandson Stryker were travelling on Lynes Creek Road en route to their property at Tyee Lake north of Williams Lake Friday, June 5, when they spied a black bear and what they thought was its cub.

“We thought it was interesting the black bear had a brown cub, but as we got closer and closer we realized it was actually a bear chasing a calf,” Wyatt told Black Press Media.

“Suddenly we saw the bear pounce and start tearing apart the calf so we stopped.”

Wyatt and Brad jumped out of the truck and started firing wrenches, tire irons, even rocks from the nearby ditches, at the bear’s head as the little calf bellowed.

Read More: Bear calls keeping new Cariboo conservation officer busy

Gail, who stayed in the truck with her grandson, took photographs and videos.

“The calf was attacked four or five times before the boys got the bear to leave that poor baby calf alone,” she said. “It was a very aggressive bear.”

She said she heard her husband shout, “Bear, pick on someone your own size,” while Brad shouted, “you are not getting that baby calf,” and her grandson Stryker was shouting, “shoo bear, shoo bear.”

Once the bear left, Brad grabbed the calf and jumped into the back of the truck.

A baby calf with his mom is lucky to be alive after some fast acting men rescued it from a bear attack on Friday, June 5 just north of Williams Lake. (Submitted photo)

Assuming the calf was from a nearby ranch, the family headed there while Brad held the calf in the back of the pickup truck.

Wyatt said the calf was injured and stressed, but calmed down after the bear was gone.

“I think it was very glad to see us.”

Wyatt and Gail have owned their property at Tyee Lake since 2003. They have seen bears over the years on the side of the road and one year saw a bear swimming across the lake.

“Normally they will just stare at you and continue eating,” Watt said. “Seeing what that bear did with the calf was something to remember for sure.”

The calf’s lacerations were sewn up at the ranch and it is doing well, he added.

“If we had been on the road five minutes earlier or five minutes later, the calf would have been gone.”

Wyatt Bednarz, left, his grandson Stryker and son Brad go in search of tools they used to ward a bear off attacking a baby calf. (Gail Bednarz photo)


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsCariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

‘No plans’ yet to remove checkpoint, says Nuxalk EOC

COVID cases are declining but Bonnie Henry still says non-essential travel should be avoided

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: Chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in Quesnel

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Opening of salmon fishery in Area 8 opposed by Nuxalk Nation

Concerns over COVID-19, low stocks prompt protest in front of local DFO office

B.C. COVID-19 cases remain low, 14 new with no deaths

Isolation increases street drug risk, Bonnie Henry says

B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911

Samwel Uko’s relatives are trying to piece together the last moments of the 20-year-old’s life

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

New video shows RCMP tackling, punching Alberta chief during arrest

Mounties said Adam’s truck had expired plates and the video shows Allan Adam getting in and out of the vehicle

Sleeping in, showering less: BC Hydro says power use changes since pandemic

Many people are also cooking and baking more than before the pandemic

Williams Lake father, son rescue calf from bear attack by throwing rocks, tools

Wyatt Bednarz said at first they thought it was a bear and cub, until they got closer

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

That’s 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

Most Read