Skaters in Revelstoke take to the road

Too icy to drive? Take the skates

Oliver Wilson and his friends went skating last night (Dec. 28)…on the road.

When a wet snow day turned to rain and then ice, some Revelstokians took the opportunity to skate on the road. Despite local frustration with road conditions, Wilson and his friends made the best of the situation and went out to have some fun.

The group skated on McKinnon on the glassy road yesterday evening, sending hoots and hollers throughout the street to the delight of some neighbours.

READ MORE: Reduce, Reuse, Review: Everything environmental in 2022

READ MORE: Two Okanagan hospitals among odds for B.C.’s first 2023 baby

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
A snow-loving pig, a Ferrari-riding snake: Some of B.C.’s top animal stories of 2022

Just Posted

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. has announced extended downtime for the month of January for its divisions in Armstrong, in the North Okanagan, and Soda Creek in the Cariboo. (tolko.com)
Tolko extends downtime at mills in North Okanagan, Cariboo

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Joyce Charleyboy, right, smudges Carl Schooner Sr. and his wife Charlene Schooner at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds on Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Loretta Williams photo)
Missing Bella Coola man’s family continues search in Williams Lake area

North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice and parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness outlined in a two-page letter, which can be seen on her Facebook page, to the Feds the severity and impacts to global trade if the water infrastructure distribution system failed in Prince Rupert. (Image: J. Rice Facebook)
North Coast MLA pens letter to Feds outlining global implications and severity of failing water infrastructure in Prince Rupert