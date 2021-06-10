The YOCTO has a fully functional shower, toilet, fridge, stove, microwave, single bed, and a space to hang clothes. (Special to The News)

The YOCTO has a fully functional shower, toilet, fridge, stove, microwave, single bed, and a space to hang clothes. (Special to The News)

VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

A Maple Ridge builder’s tiny passion project might have some sizeable applications.

John Anjo is the founder/director of Dwelltech. He has worked in housing for 25 years, and his core business is granny flats and homes for First Nations people.

Typically, the buildings he constructs are in the 300 square foot range, but recently he built a 72 square foot office.

Anjo took a good look at the just completed portable work space and said to himself – ‘I’m going to make a home out of this.’

“They all thought I was crazy to try to fit everything in,” Anjo said of his colleagues when he presented the idea.

READ MORE: Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

READ MORE: Tiny homes stolen from Surrey lot recovered by police

But fit it in, he did.

The Yocto, named after the smallest official metric system prefix (10 x 24), is a fully operative home.

Neatly tucked in a space which would hardly fit this sentence is a fridge, stove, microwave, sink, a full-size shower and toilet, a single bed, a clothes rack, a stool, a heater, a water heater, and lights both inside-and-out of the unit.

“You can drop it anywhere, plug it in, hook it up to a septic line, and a garden hose, and you’re good to go,” Anjoa said.

While it was only put together as a novelty, he believes there are numerous uses for the tiny residence.

He said it would work for students living in their parent’s house who want a little more space, remote vacation rentals, or writing cabins.

“It’s functional, so there might be a market for this,” Anjo said.

The Yocto is expected to be sold for $24,900.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessHousingMaple Ridge

 

Anjo said the tiny house would be perfect as a writing cabin, or a small house for a student wanting some space from their parents… or vice versa. (Special to The News)

Anjo said the tiny house would be perfect as a writing cabin, or a small house for a student wanting some space from their parents… or vice versa. (Special to The News)

Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million
Next story
Lotto Max continues to break records as Friday’s draw reaches $120 million in total prizes

Just Posted

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation planning ground analysis of land near former residential school

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Free boxes of fresh produce are currently being provided in Quesnel by the Canadian Mental Health Association of Northern BC thanks to a donation from West Fraser Mills. (File photo)
Fresh produce available for those in need in Quesnel

Donation allows Canadian Mental Health Association to provide free fruits and veggies

Elizabeth Pete is a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
WATCH: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band along Highway 97

Well over two dozen members of the Tsq’escenemc people (Canim Lake Band) showed up

The BC River Forecast has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Central Coast. (file photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Bella Coola River and Atnarko River due to rapid snowmelt

Rain is in the forecast for the weekend

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins)
B.C. trucker organizing convoy to site of former Kamloops residential school

‘These families need closure, their voices need to be heard, we need to show support,”: Mike Otto

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

John Anjo, founder/ director of Dwelltech, poses in front of his newest creation. The YOCTO is a 72 square foot tiny home with all the fixings. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

Chilliwack’s Matt Johnson was strapped into a straight jacket and hung by his ankles upside down, and had less than two minutes to free himself before two spinning saw blades fell. (America’s Got Talent video)
VIDEO: Chilliwack escape artist Matt Johnson dazzles judges on America’s Got Talent

Johnson brought a packed auditorium to its feet with a death-defying stunt

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL as ‘calculated decision’

Toews says pipeline would have provided $30 billion over two decades had it gone through

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly says he has no intentions of leaving the Green Party. (House of Commons image)
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Manly, May only remaining Green MPs after Jennica Atwin left for the Liberals over internal disputes

Most Read