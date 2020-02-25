VIDEO: Grumpy sea lion resists help back to water in Washington State

Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water
Bachrach said he is keen to get to know his riding and the members of his constituency
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP says only way out of crisis is “true nation-to-nation” talks
11 students graduated from the community’s first carpentry program
Nuxalk Braves bring home a strong second place finish; three individual awards for Marlon Edgar-Apps
Two Prince Rupert sides in contention, while two dynasties are on the brink
Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute
Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say
NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country
John William Yetman made the comments in response to a Facebook invitation to Open Mosque Day B.C.
Experts: Pipeline projects in Canada tend to cross more borders, Indigenous territories than in U.S.
