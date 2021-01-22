(Black Press Media files)

Value Village workers return $85K found in donation bag to elderly woman in Vancouver

More than 25 years ago a woman hid the lump sums, police say

Value Village employees in Vancouver are being lauded for helping get a large cash discovery back into the hands of its rightful owner.

Staff in East Vancouver stumbled upon envelopes, stocked full of weathered bills in a donation bag this month. The cash totalled about $85,000.

Police were able to locate the rightful owner – a woman now living in a long-term care home – from her name listed on an old bank receipt amongst the money, Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin told Black Press Media.

The woman, who police are not identifying, had long forgotten her secret stockpile she started collecting 25 years prior.

READ MORE: B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash cheques

Her family had cleaned out one of her old storage lockers and decided to donate items to the local thrift store, unaware of just how valuable the items were.

Visintin said the family “is in the process of determining power of attorney” to handle the found funds.

“The cash will be returned to the family once that is sorted out.”


Vancouver police

