Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Healthcare Foodservice Workers Week, ADHD Awareness Month and Pizza Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 18: Chocolate Cupcake Day, Toy Camera Day, No Beard Day.

Monday, Oct. 19: International Gin and Tonic Day, Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day, Evaluate Your Life Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 20: International Sloth Day, International Chef Day, Suspenders Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Count Your Buttons Day, Apple Day, Reptile Awareness Day.

Thursday, Oct. 22: Caps Lock Day, Nut Day, International Stuttering Awareness Day, Smart is Cool Day.

Friday, Oct. 23: Mole Day, TV Talk Show Host Day, iPod Day, Event Organizers Day.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Bologna Day, United Nations Day, Make a Difference Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

