Folks hike Elk Mountain in Chilliwack on Sept. 5, 2014. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 is Take a Hike Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Folks hike Elk Mountain in Chilliwack on Sept. 5, 2014. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 is Take a Hike Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 14 to 20

Take a Hike Day, World Toilet Day and Have a Bad Day Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Manatee Awareness Month and Road Safety Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 14: Pickle Day, Operating Room Nurse Day, World Diabetes Day, Tongue Twister Day.

Monday, Nov. 15: Philanthropy Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, I Love to Write Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 16: National Bereavement Day, Have a Party with Your Bear Day, Clarinet Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 17: Homemade Bread Day, Take a Hike Day, World Prematurity Day.

Thursday, Nov. 18: Less Stuff Day, Occult Day, World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Friday, Nov. 19: World Toilet Day, International Men’s Day, Have a Bad Day Day.

Saturday, Nov. 20: Absurdity Day, Universal Children’s Day, Name Your PC Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The cosmos beckons for Snoopy onscreen and in real life

Just Posted

The Canadian flag next to the Cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 262 in Bella Coola honours the children believed to be buried at the Kamloops Residential School site. (John Morton photo)
Bella Coola Legion will host Remembrance Day ceremony

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price blocks a shot during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs goalie Carey Price says ‘substance use’ led him to NHL’s assistance program

Theresa Marie and Tom Hermance have created a children's book together, The Blissful Cod, which incorporates creatures from the Great Bear Rainforest.(Photo submitted)
Friends team up to publish children’s book featuring Great Bear Rainforest creatures

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb has removed himself from all external city of Williams Lake appointments, but will continue as mayor. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Walt Cobb removes himself from several boards, continues as mayor