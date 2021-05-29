A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Pride Month and Soul Food Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, May 30: Water a Flower Day, Mint Julep Day, Hole in My Bucket Day, World Multiple Sclerosis Day.

Monday, May 31: No Tobacco Day, Save Your Hearing Day, Macaroon Day, Smile Day.

Tuesday, June 1: World Milk Day, Go Barefoot Day, Say Something Nice Day, Flip a Coin Day.

Wednesday, June 2: Running Day, Leave the Office Early Day, Rotisserie Chicken Day.

Thursday, June 3: World Bicycle Day, Repeat Day, Moonshine Day, Chocolate Macaroon Day.

Friday, June 4: Hug Your Cat Day, Doughnut Day, Fish and Chips Day, Corgi Day.

Saturday, June 5: Trails Day, Hot Air Ballon Day, World Environment Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Compassion is way bigger than logic’: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Just Posted

St. Joseph’s Mission operated near Williams Lake from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. The school was demolished in 1987. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Indigenous communities rocked by Kamloops residential school burial discovery

St. Joseph’s Mission survivor calls for similar analysis at Williams lake site, and across Canada

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

The Bella Coola Exhibition Building is slated to receive a fresh mural after the Bella Coola Music Festival, the Bella Coola Arts Council and the Lobelco Community Club put out a call for submissions to artists wishing to contribute to a new mural project. (Photo submitted)
Mural project planned for Bella Coola Fall Fair Grounds

A call for submissions has been issued by multiple, local organizations

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains

The best way forward is to provide supports to the Tk’emlúps nation and those who may have lost a loved one, says Terry Teegee

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Most Read