Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 20 to 26

Indigenous Peoples Day, Take Your Dog to Work Day, Onion Rings Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Candy Month and Great Outdoors Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, June 20: World Refugee Day, Ice Cream Soda Day, American Eagle Day (Bald Eagle Day), Daylight Appreciation Day.

Monday, June 21: Indigenous Peoples Day, International Yoga Day, Go Skateboarding Day, World Music Day, Selfie Day.

Tuesday, June 22: Positive Media Day, Onion Rings Day, World Rainforest Day.

Wednesday, June 23: Women in Engineering Day, Typewriter Day, International Widows Day.

Thursday, June 24: Swim a Lap Day, Upcycling Day, Fairy Day.

Friday, June 25: Take Your Dog to Work Day, Please Take My Children to Work Day, Global Beatles Day, Catfish Day.

Saturday, June 26: World Refrigeration Day, Canoe Day, Armed Forces Day.

