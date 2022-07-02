Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 3 to 9

Vern Drader wears an umbrella hat while taking part in the one-kilometre Silver Fox Block Walk, a fundraiser for the Terry Fox Foundation in Chilliwack on Aug. 28, 2019. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 is Umbrella Cover Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In July, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Ice Cream Month and Great British Pea Week.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, July 3: International Plastic Bag Free Day, Stay Out Of The Sun Day, Disobedience Day, Eat Your Beans Day.

Monday, July 4: Jackfruit Day, Barbecued Spareribs Day, Independence From Meat Day.

Tuesday, July 5: Bikini Day, Mechanical Pencil Day, Apple Turnover Day, Workaholics’ Day.

Wednesday, July 6: International Kissing Day, Fried Chicken Day, Umbrella Cover Day.

Thursday, July 7: World Chocolate Day, Global Forgiveness Day, Tell The Truth Day, Dive Bar Day.

Friday, July 8: Be A Kid Again Day, Video Games Day, World Kebab Day.

Saturday, July 9: Fashion Day, Sugar Cookie Day, International Skinny Dip Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.