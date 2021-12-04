A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 is International Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 is International Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 5 to 11

International Mountain Day, International Ninja Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Gift of Sight Month and Operation Santa Paws.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 5: International Ninja Day, Bathtub Party Day, World Soil Day.

Monday, Dec. 6: National Miners’ Day, St. Nicholas Day, Put on Your Own Shoes Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: International Civil Aviation Day, Cotton Candy Day, World Trick Shot Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: Lard Day, Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day, National Brownie Day.

Thursday, Dec. 9: Christmas Card Day, International Day of Veterinary Medicine, World Techno Day, National Pastry Day.

Friday, Dec. 10: Human Rights Day, National Lager Day, Lost and Found Day.

Saturday, Dec. 11: International Mountain Day, Noodle Ring Day, Have a Bagel Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
12 Days of Christmas comes with hefty price tag as inflation drives up costs

Just Posted

The Bailey Bridge is slated for repairs in the New Year. (Michael Wigle photo - Coast Mountain News)
Bailey bridge repairs rescheduled for later in New Year

The Central Coast Regional District has activated its emergency operations centre at level one due to the ongoing potential threat of flooding. (Michael Wigle photo)
Central Coast Regional District activates EOC due to high amounts of precipitation

As predicted snow is falling at Ulkatcho First Nation (Anahim Lake) where a local resident measured almost six inches of fresh snow Wednesday, Dec. 1 about 9 a.m. (Graham West photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for northern parts of Chilcotin

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake and on Dec. 10 Williams Lake First Nation will release preliminary results. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Preliminary results from St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School investigation to be released