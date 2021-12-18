Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 is Look for an Evergreen Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 19 to 25

Look for an Evergreen Day, Festivus, Humbug Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Worldwide Food Service Safety Month and Root Vegetable Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 19: Look for an Evergreen Day, Oatmeal Muffin Day, Emo Day.

Monday, Dec. 20: Games Day, Go Carolling Day, Sangria Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Flashlight Day, Don’t Make Your Bed Day, Humbug Day, Short Girl Appreciation Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Mathematics Day, Forefathers’ Day, Cookie Exchange Day.

Thursday, Dec. 23: Festivus, Roots Day, Christmas Movie Marathon Day.

Friday, Dec. 24: Eggnog Day, Consumer Rights Day.

Saturday, Dec. 25: Pumpkin Pie Day, A’phabet Day or No “L” Day, Grav Mass Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

