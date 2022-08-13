Photographers capture images at Chilliwack Flight Fest, a free air show, on Aug. 17, 2014. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 is World Photography Day and Aviation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 14 to 20

World Photography Day, Gay Uncles Day, Tattoo Removal Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Fishing Month and Happiness Happens Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, Aug. 14: Tattoo Removal Day, Creamsicle Day, Gay Uncles Day, World Lizard Day.

Monday, Aug. 15: Relaxation Day, Lemon Meringue Pie Day, Check The Chip Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 16: Roller Coaster Day, Tell A Joke Day, Wave At Surveillance Cameras Day, Rum Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 17: Thrift Shop Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day, Baby Boomers Recognition Day.

Thursday, Aug. 18: Fajita Day, Ice Cream Pie Day, Bad Poetry Day, Pinot Noir Day.

Friday, Aug. 19: World Photography Day, Aviation Day, Potato Day, International Orangutan Day.

Saturday, Aug. 20: World Honey Bee Day, World Mosquito Day, International Homeless Animals Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

