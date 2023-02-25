People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘The weather got the best of us:’ Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to stay closed

Warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous

The National Capital Commission says Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway, the world’s largest outdoor skating rink, will not open this season due to warm temperatures.

The commission says it has been both assessing and getting ready for the affects of climate change on the internationally renowned winter tourist attraction for several years.

But this is the first time the weather has prevented the 7.8-kilometre stretch through Canada’s capital city from opening at all.

It says the latest tests showed the ice surface remained unsafe to skate on and that any more efforts to change the situation were unlikely to work.

It also says the warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous.

On Feb. 2, the skateway had already experienced a record-setting delay in opening for the season.

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Agassiz BC Hydro superfan, age 6, surprised with visit from line tech crew

Just Posted

Youth play their fiddles during the recording of a song and music video project. (Shannon O’Donovan photo)
Cariboo youth, musicians, to release music video with positive message around climate change

Sage Birchwater, left, a Cariboo author, teamed up with George Atamanenko, to raise funds for Ukraine by selling books translated by George’s late wife, Gloria Atamanenko. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo-Chilcotin men team up to raise funds for Ukraine through book sales

Roger William is back in the saddle as Chief of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Roger William returns as chief of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation

The winding Loon Lake Road can be a challenging one for drivers, especially in winter. (Photo credit: Google maps)
Plow truck driver saves motorist in distress along Loon Lake Road