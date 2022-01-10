Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)

Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)

Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads

Kim Coates stopped to help a car stuck in the snow

A Kelowna resident was rewarded for his good deed when a Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates stopped by.

Sean Williams was helping a car out of a snowbank when the ‘Tig Trager’ actor pulled over to lend a hand.

“Always stop and help when someone’s stuck in the snow. You never know who else your [sic] gonna meet stoping [sic] to help,” said Williams on Facebook.

The heavy snowfall and slippery roads have caused issues for many Kelowna drivers. When it is safe, stop to help a neighbour stuck in a snowbank, you may just meet your favourite actor.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents stay active amid freezing conditions

READ MORE: ‘Avoid travel,’ Vernon urges on snow-covered roads/highways

READ MORE: City of Kelowna enacts parking ban for downtown and Pandosy snow routes

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
The cat who came back: B.C. pet named Finley found after 490 days

Just Posted

BC Hydro crews were deployed to Bella Bella Friday, Jan. 7, to restore power to the community aboard the CCGS Sir John Franklin. (Canadian Coast Guard photo)
Coast Guard transports BC Hydro crews to restore Central Coast community’s power

A bench at Scout Island is almost completely covered with snow Friday, Jan. 7 after the latest winter storm brought 25.6 cm of snow Jan. 6, 2022. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Weather hot topic of conversation in Williams Lake after significant snowfall event

Members of the Tl’etinqox First Nation attend a ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation sets date to release findings of St. Joseph’s Mission investigation

Williams Lake and Quresnel are under a snowfall warning Thursday, Jan. 6 with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Travel advisory in effect for all of Highway 20, Highway 97 near Williams Lake