A pile of nickels pictured on June 7, 2022. (Photo/Black Press Media).

A pile of nickels pictured on June 7, 2022. (Photo/Black Press Media).

Should Canada get rid of the 5-cent nickel?

Canadians who say they support retiring the five-cent coin increased by about 11 per cent since 2019

First the penny, now the nickel? A new poll suggests that a growing number of Canadians are ready to ditch the 5-cent coin.

A recent survey by Vancouver-based polling company Research Co. found that four-in-10 Canadians support the government retiring the nickel like it did the penny roughly seven years ago.

That’s four percentage points higher than when a similar survey was conducted in 2019, Research Co. said Tuesday (June 7).

Meanwhile, approximately one-in-10 Canadians are unsure if the nickel should be retired, while the remaining half surveyed say they want to keep it in circulation.

According to the 2022 survey data, less than one-in-five Canadians wish the government kept the penny. The government stopped distributing pennies in 2013 to save taxpayers an estimated $11 million a year, according to the Royal Canadian Mint.

The Research Co. surveys also suggests support for the government’s decision to stop circulating pennies has decreased from 75 per cent to 71 per cent since 2019.

Canadians who do not know if the government made the right decision to retire pennies rose by three percentage points during this time, while disagreement with penny de-circulation remained about the same from 2019 to 2022.

The government has not announced any plans to de-circulate the nickel at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Currency

Previous story
Data suggests most B.C. travellers are comfortable sharing multi-use paths with e-bikes
Next story
Orca hunting seals off B.C. turns into a ‘once in a lifetime event’ for photographer

Just Posted

A map showing the areas included in a recent high streamflow advisory for the North Thompson and Cariboo Mountains. (B.C. River Forecast Centre map)
High streamflow advisory for Cariboo Mountains and North Thompson

A map showing the area included in the flood watch issued on June 5, 2022. (B.C. River Forecast Centre image)
Flood watch for Dean River issued, could surpass 10-year flows

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Montreal, Friday, April 15, 2022. Price is the winner of the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadiens’ Price wins Masterton for perseverance, dedication

Following a night of heavy rains Sunday, June 5, the Fraser River is much higher than usual Monday morning seen here from the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake. A rock that is usually exposed is now underwater which is very rare, said one resident. (Photo submitted - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Fraser River high following night of rain in Cariboo Chilcotin