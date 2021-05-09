A movie based on the Disney animation classic, Dumbo, was released in 2019. In the 1941 animation, what was the name of the baby elephant’s mother? (Disney)

A movie based on the Disney animation classic, Dumbo, was released in 2019. In the 1941 animation, what was the name of the baby elephant’s mother? (Disney)

QUIZ: How much do you know about these motherhood issues?

In honour of Mother’s Day, take this 10-question quiz

Sunday, May 9 is Mother’s Day, a day to pay tribute to mothers.

In recognition of the day, here is a short quiz about famous moms and traditions associated with Mother’s Day. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


Sunday, May 9 is Mother’s Day, a day to honour mothers. (Stock photo)

