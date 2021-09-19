Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox?

In 1980, the Marathon of Hope, a cancer fundraiser, inspired the nation

In 1980, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope inspired the nation.

Fox, who had earlier lost a leg to cancer, had a goal of running 42 kilometres a day to raise money for cancer research. As the Marathon of Hope continued, support grew.

Today, the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September, continues with Fox’s dream.

How much do you know about Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, inspiring the country. The tradition continues today with the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September. (terryfox.org)

In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, inspiring the country. The tradition continues today with the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September. (terryfox.org)

Previous story
Is your pandemic pup lonely when you’re at work? UBC offers tips on how to help them cope

Just Posted

Lakwinder Jhaj, Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Skeena BulkleyMP in the upcoming federal election was in Prince Rupert on Sept. 15 to visit the city for the first time as a campaign stopover. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Skeena Bulkley Liberal MP candidate throws down the gauntlet to NDP incumbent

Liberal candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Lakhvinder Jhaj, on a visit to the riding form Sept. 14-16 (Black Press file photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley’s Liberal candidate pops up in the riding 5 days before polling

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
All in the margins: The size of a Liberal victory could depend on B.C. results