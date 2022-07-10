QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

The freedoms we enjoy in Canada do not exist everywhere in the world

In Canada, we enjoy some important rights and freedoms.

Some of these rights are the result of long and hard-fought battles, over many decades. And in some parts of the world, people do not enjoy the same rights and freedoms as we have in Canada.

How much do you know about our rights and freedoms? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon deliver’s an address last year from Rideau Hall in Ottawa. While women today have the right to vote and to hold public office, this has not always been the case. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)