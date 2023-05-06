QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

The coronation, a ceremony steeped in tradition, will take place on May 6

In this July 8, 2021 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England. Do you know when Queen Elizabeth II began her reign? (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

The coronation of King Charles III will be held on Saturday, May 6.

The ceremony is part of a long tradition in the United Kingdom and throughout the British Commonwealth.

Among his titles, King Charles III is King of Canada and is also this country’s head of state.

How much do you know about the king, the upcoming coronation, the role of the monarchy and the British royal family? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Diana, Princess of Wales bends laughs at something over the shoulder of British Columbia Premier Bill Bennett while Prince Charles looks on. Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, were in Kelowna, B.C., May 3, 1986 for a brief visit as part of their eight day stay in Canada. (CP PHOTO/Ron Poling)

Britain’s Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Jan 16, 2020. What is the title of Prince Harry’s 2023 book? (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)