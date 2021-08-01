Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)

Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

The B.C. Day long weekend is a time to celebrate the wonderful things about this amazing province

B.C. Day, on the first Monday of August, is a time to celebrate this province.

How much do you know about British Columbia, its history, its geography and its people? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaContests

 

There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)

There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)

B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)

B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Ottawa drummer squirrelled away 1968 Joni Mitchell tape recorded by Jimi Hendrix

Just Posted

Youth and chaperones from Tsideldel First Nation participated in a bike ride along Puntzi Lake Road to the lake on Wednesday, July 21. (Photo submitted)
Tsideldel youth ride to Puntzi Lake, learn about residential school legacy

Photo of a successful planned ignition occurred on the Young Lake wildfire on July 29, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Planned ignitions on Flat Lake fire’s north flank successful: BC Wildfire Service

Hazelton’s Christopher Muigg scores and 80-point ride on C+ Rodeos’ horse Sixth Sense to take first in the bareback riding event at the Esket A.C.E. Rodeo during the weekend. (Liz Twan photo)
Alkali Lake plays host to Esket A.C.E. Rodeo during weekend

Claire Rattée is the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Skeena - Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election. (File photo)
Conservative candidate named for next federal election