For many years, school buses have had a distinctive yellow colour. Why is this colour used. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready to go back to school?

The school year will begin in just a few days and around the country, children, teens and university students are getting their school supplies ready.

If you or a member of your family is heading to school this fall, or if you are involved with the education system, this is a busy time of the year.

How much do you know about schools and learning? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


news@summerlandreview.com
A diploma dated June 1924 honours Hume School students for their handwriting. What is the name given to this flowing form of handwriting? (Photo submitted)

Prior to entering federal politics, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a teacher. Where did he teach? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bernard Brault

The guitarist for Australian band AC/DC has dressed in a schoolboy uniform since the 1970s. What is the name of this guitarist? (Courtesy Josh Cheuse)

