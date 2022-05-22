The city of Victoria has gone through considerable changes since this picture was taken in 1864. (Contributed)

The city of Victoria has gone through considerable changes since this picture was taken in 1864. (Contributed)

QUIZ: Are you ready for Victoria Day?

The May long weekend is a tribute to British monarch Queen Victoria

Victoria Day, on the last Monday preceding May 25, traditionally marks the start of the summer season in Canada.

The day is named in honour of British monarch Queen Victoria and it is a holiday in Canada.

In celebration of the holiday, the queen and the first long weekend of the summer, here are a few questions related to Victoria. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHolidays

 

Holiday lights brighten up the British Columbia provincial legislature building and Government Street above the Inner Harbour causeway. Do you know which holiday tradition was popularized by Queen Victoria and her husband?

Holiday lights brighten up the British Columbia provincial legislature building and Government Street above the Inner Harbour causeway. Do you know which holiday tradition was popularized by Queen Victoria and her husband?

Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com)

Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 22 to 28

Just Posted

Highway 20 is closed Sunday, May 22, between Red Stone and Chezacut Road due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC incident)
Highway 20 closed 41 km west of Alexis Creek

Danika Saunders, 24, is the recipient of a YVR Art Foundation scholarship which she will use to mentor under Northwest Coast artist Robert Davidson. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola artist recipient of YVR Art Foundation Scholarship

SAMS is hosting a spring prom for students in grade eight through 12 on Friday, May 27. (File photo)
SAMS hosting a prom Friday, May 27 for students in the valley

The B.C. Government has received reports of suspected avian flu in pelicans across the Cariboo. (Kelly Sinoski photo — 100 Mile Free Press)
Sick pelicans reported across the Cariboo