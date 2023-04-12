FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, setting aside months of speculation about his presence. Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

Prince Harry will attend father’s coronation, Meghan won’t

Harry’s attendance comes despite rift within House of Windsor prompted by his book, ‘Spare’

Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles III’s Coronation next month, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending lengthy speculation on whether he would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.

But Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said. The May 6 date of the coronation at Westminster Abbey coincides with their son’s birthday.

Harry’s attendance comes despite the rift within the House of Windsor prompted by his decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.”

The revelations included details of private conversations with his father, and his elder brother, Prince William. The disclosures fanned tensions between Harry and his family, which had become public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.

Harry and Meghan, who is biracial, have alleged she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press. The treatment contributed to their decision to leave the country.

“Spare” also alleged that members of the royal family regularly hand out unflattering information about others in the House of Windsor — on the condition that they get better coverage themselves.

The acrimony between Harry and his family once again spilled into public view in recent weeks when the Sussexes acknowledged that they were asked to vacate their home in Britain.

Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was the couple’s main home before they gave up royal duties and moved to a wealthy enclave in Southern California.

—Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

READ MORE: Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift

READ MORE: King’s coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route for Charles III

