Property tax rates range from 0.24 per cent to more than 0.6 per cent in a list of B.C. municipalities compiled by a Canadian brokerage. (Black Press Media file photo)

Property tax rates range from 0.24 per cent to more than 0.6 per cent in a list of B.C. municipalities compiled by a Canadian brokerage. (Black Press Media file photo)

Powell River, Whistler, top list of B.C.’s highest and lowest property tax rates

Powell River $1 million homeowner would fork over more than $4k in taxes than in Whistler

The property tax difference between the B.C. municipalities with the highest and lowest rates was more than $4,000 in 2022 – that equates to more than three months’ worth of groceries for a family of four.

Zoocasa, a Canadian brokerage, compiled a list of 31 municipalities across B.C., looking at 2022 residential property tax rates and calculated the amount of taxes a resident would pay on a home valued at $500,000, $1 million, $1.5 million, and the average price.

Home prices were sourced from area real estate boards, and based on December 2022 prices. Total property tax rates were sourced from each municipality’s website and include the municipal tax rate as well as the rates collected on behalf of other levels of government.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria real estate sales crater by nearly a third in 2022

Listed from lowest to highest, Whistler tops the list with a total property tax rate in 2022 of 0.24 per cent. Taxes assessed on a home worth $500,000 would be $1,179.50 while taxes on a home at $1.5 million would be $3,538.50. Following Whistler is Vancouver at 0.27 per cent, Surrey at 0.28 per cent, Burnaby at a little more than 0.28 per cent and North Saanich rounds out the lowest five at 0.29 per cent.

Nanaimo, Kamloops and Powell River round out the bottom three and were the only municipalities on the list with rates at more than 0.6 per cent.

Based on a home worth $1 million, the tax difference between Powell River (0.67 per cent) and Whistler is $4,352.50.

Zolo reports the median asking price for a Whistler house is $5.6 million. In Powell River, it is $694,000.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria’s West Shore sees highest increases in property assessments

ALSO READ: Assessments vs. property tax: Greater Victoria valuations soar, taxes may not

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSaanich PeninsulaWest Shore

Previous story
Mackenzie Top Peak ski community contest launches 2023 version

Just Posted

Joletta Ratcliff, left, and her daughter Aaliyah Beeton were in Williams Lake over the weekend for the CNC Regional Figure Skating Championships. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nuxalk figure skater competes in Williams Lake

RCMP are seeking information about this suspect who robbed the Quesnel CIBC on Feb. 1 just before 5 p.m.(photo submitted)
Masked man robs CIBC bank in Quesnel

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility this year in early March. Since then the new long-period comet has brightened This fine telescopic image from December 19 does show the comet's brighter greenish coma, short broad dust tail, and long faint ion tail stretching across a 2.5 degree wide field-of-view. (Image credit and copyright - Dan Bartlett)
Rare ‘big fuzzy green ball’ comet visible now in Cariboo skies

Kelly Wilson, left, and Mariah Myers from Williams Lake First Nation go over some details about searching for missing Bella Coola man Carl SChooner Jr. with Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen members Charles Saunders, Clayton Walkus, Roger Harris, and Ernest Tallio, right, and Rod Cahoose of Williams Lake, second from left, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Williams Lake, . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen aid in search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr.