Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Vancouver, known for its skyscrapers, bustling city life, views of the ocean and… rats?

That’s according to pest control company Orkin Canada, which released its annual list of B.C.’s “rattiest” cities this week with the Lower Mainland region taking the first place rank.

The list, publicly released on Tuesday (Sept. 8), is based on the number of rodent control treatments done by the company on both residential and commercial properties between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The company is reminding British Columbians that they should take a number of preventative steps against rodents as fall approaches, including sealing any cracks or holes in a building’s foundation, trimming trees and shrubbery – which are big-rodent attractants, eliminating moisture sources and inspecting both the inside and outside of a property for rodent droppings.

“The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.”

Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top 20 “rattiest” cities:

Vancouver Victoria Burnaby Richmond Surrey Kelowna Langley North Vancouver Coquitlam Abbotsford Vernon Delta Port Coquitlam Duncan Chilliwack Sidney Nanaimo Maple Ridge Terrace Powell River

