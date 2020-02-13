Valentine’s Day is coming up, do you know what you’re doing? (Black Press Media file photo).

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

If love is in the air but planning isn’t your forte, don’t worry – there are still some great last minute options for Valentine’s Day.

Any hopes of reservations at a fancy restaurant are out of the question, which means there’s an opportunity to cook a loving home-made meal. Some easy and fast ideas include steak or pasta; make your dish look more complex than it is with a fine garnish or sauce, and of course accompany the meal with your favourite wine and some candlelight. Voila!

You can also make some cute and delicious last-second snacks like chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate bark or granola.

ALSO READ: Royal BC Museum offers vintage Valentine’s Day event

Not much of a cook? Why not head to your favourite to-go restaurant and plan an afternoon out on the beach or at your favourite viewpoint. If you want to make it extra romantic, bring a blanket and some dessert.

If your sweetheart isn’t a foodie then maybe go for an experiential gift; try a new class like rock climbing, salsa dancing or painting. You can always go for the classic date-night and see a movie, or better yet create your own theatre with a projector, a sheet on the wall and some homemade popcorn.

If you like to head outdoors, why not go for a hike? Environment Canada calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 9 C on Friday, so you could also visit some local favourites like the Butchart Gardens, or Beacon Hill Park (don’t forget to grab an ice cream at the Beacon Drive-In).

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day gala doubles as a fundraiser for four Greater Victoria charities

If your love interest is more of a material person, there are some great last-second options, for example, a Valentine’s Day Market happening at the Cascadia Quadra Liquor Store at 2670 Fifth St. on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., and let’s not forget the amazing one-day orders available from many online outlets.

Want to go big? You could always get married! Some cities host last-minute pop-up weddings or vow renewal ceremonies, like Victoria’s Love Bash event on Feb. 14 at the Victoria Public Market.

READ MORE: Unique Valentine’s event offers pop-up weddings for couples

When in doubt, go for the classic: pen a heartfelt letter in a nice (homemade?) card and give it to your sweetheart. Letters are kept for decades and can be read again and again as a cherished gift.

[email protected]

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Valentine's Day Plot

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Days 2-3: Intermediate Division

Six Bella Coola players hit double figures during their winning game against Kitamaat

All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 1

Prince Rupert Rain score blowout victory as Women’s division kicks off in full swing

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

First Nations community supports charges in Cariboo region cow moose poaching case

Conservation Officer Service and ʔEsdilagh First Nation agreement targets illegal hunting

Anahim Lake RCMP: ‘This type of crime is not normally seen in our small, tight-knit community’

Maverick West facing attempted murder charge in connection with Anahim Lake incident

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Valentine’s Day rooted in Pagan, Roman and Christian traditions

While its namesake is a Christian saint, the day of love has a complex history

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Most Read