Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)

Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)

‘No hamming around’: B.C. RCMP help bring home lost pig

Police say Duckie the pig ‘went hog wild’

Surrey RCMP say there was “no hamming around” after Duckie the pig was on the loose in Surrey.

Police say Duckie, a 200-plus pound pig, managed to escape from his home “unbeknownst to his owner” and “while on the lam, Duckie proceeded to enter a neighbour’s yard.”

Duckie was approached by a resident, but Surrey RCMP said the pig was “refusing to answer questions from the resident as to why Duckie was in their yard.

“Duckie acted out and bit the person on the buttocks.”

RCMP said the person wanted to get inside their house, but “Duckie proceeded to block the front door, preventing the resident access to the house.”

When officers arrived, they came across the “not-so-little hog.”

“There was a bit of a stand off. Duckie began snorting and charging at the officers. They tactically repositioned and developed a tactical ‘Pig Penning Plan’ (PPP),” reads a Facebook post.

Now on the street, RCMP said Duckie was in danger of being hit by passing vehicles, so they used an officer’s homemade dinner to lure the pig into the back of the cruiser.

“Once he had a taste of the home cooking he could not resist getting into the (police cruiser) to have more. That is when the door was shut and this little escapade was over.”

Surrey RCMP said by checking with residents in the neighbourhood, they were able to find Duckie’s family and return him.

“And the not-so-little-piggy went wee, wee, wee, all the way home.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 North American river otter pups born at Zoo Miami

Just Posted

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic excacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Anthony Billyboy and Ted Sam manage a checkpoint at Taseko Lake Road west of Williams Lake on May 16, 2020. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Coalition of First Nations sign agreements to receive detailed COVID-19 case numbers

Systemic change in B.C.’s healthcare system must still occur, say First Nations

“We want to share our experience and message because we hope that people will stop pointing blame at one another, stop creating false enemies and remember that our real fight is against COVID-19 and we must work together to defeat it,” said TNG tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse, noting there has been some goodwill and positive gestures during this difficult time. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Defeating COVID-19 requires unity, says Tsilhqot’in Nation

Call against racism supported by B.C. health officials, CRD and WLFN

Cold Arctic air currently over the northern BC interior will continue to filter southwards and towards the BC coast (file photo)
Cold weather coming for Bella Coola this week

Arctic air is moving across central and northern B.C.

Arctic air is forecast to envelop much of B.C. this week, says Environment Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin expected to reach -30C overnight this week, special weather statement in effect

Nighttime temperatures in Vanderhoof will reach -27C Sunday night, Feb. 7 with a windchill of -39C

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)
‘No hamming around’: B.C. RCMP help bring home lost pig

Police say Duckie the pig ‘went hog wild’

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal B.C. Museum announced his resignation Feb. 9, citing racism and gaslighting by the museum. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place,’ resigns

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Northern B.C. spot the coldest place in Canada at -41 C

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

Cottonwoods Care Centre residents in Kelowna celebrate receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. Photo: Interior Health
For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 isn’t ‘blowing in through the window,’ so how does B.C. put a stop to care home outbreaks?

Most Read