Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? What about eggnog – yay or nay?

On the plus side, more Canadians expecting the holidays to be less stressful than last year

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a Christmas display in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Despite the recent surge in coronavirus cases, it appears that more Canadians are feeling joy and excitement over the holidays compared to last year.

A new annual Research Co. poll, which asked 1,000 Canadians how they feel about the holiday season, found that 49 per cent of Canadians are expecting the Christmas season to be “more fun than stressful” – up 19 points from a survey conducted in 2020. Twenty-four per cent said they are waiting to see how the season unfolds.

And with the country in less of a state of lockdown than this time last year, exactly how are people sending their well-wishes to friends and neighbours? A majority favour “Merry Christmas” as a greeting, with “Happy Holidays” most popular with Canadians aged 18-to-34.

Ranked in popularity for the things to be most thankful for included: family (78 per cent), friends (54 per cent), Canada (44 per cent, their career (29 per cent), religion (22 per cent) and affluence (11 per cent).

As for indulgences this festive season, 84 per cent said they’ll be turning to turkey as the main entre, with cranberry sauce (64 per cent), brussel sprouts (62 per cent), fruit cake (56 per cent) and mince pies (50 per cent).

Egg nog, however, was seemingly the most contentious issue of the winter, with about 50 per cent saying it’s a drinnk of enjoyment. Broken down by gender, 60 per cent of men said they like it, compared to 48 per cent of women.

