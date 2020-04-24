Black Press Media journalists have been chronicling the COVID-19 pandemic with a community lens in mind. (Black Press Media files)

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world in unprecedented ways, taking lives, disassembling economies, and altering “normal” beyond recognition.

Yet through the past two months, our communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty, and continue to do so, in the fervent belief that this virus will soon be defeated.

Black Press Media journalists have been chronicling and reflecting these difficult days at the local level. Aside from hardship and apprehension, they have also been finding myriad stories and gestures of hope and kindness.

We have been highlighting these feel-good stories through the newly launched #wereinthistogether campaign.

This video presents some of their visual work, and the voices of the people in the communities we cover.

The music is by Cambree Lovesy, a singer/songwriter from Abbotsford.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fairy doors pop up in an Okanagan regional park

Just Posted

Bears out and about in the valley; residents urged to secure attractants

After a long winter, bears are roaming the valley once again.

Bella Coola Music Festival announces cancellation

Festival organizers say arts and culture events will proceed once it is safe to do so

Released inmate tests positive for COVID-19, exposes Tl’etinqox First Nations community to virus

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

BREAKING: Spring flooding wreaking havoc on Cariboo Chilcotin roads

Washouts have closed Nazko Road, Spokin Lake Road and Little Greeny Road

“Little concern” for flooding in the immediate future says B.C. River Forecast Centre

No sustained hot weather in the forecast means current flood risk is low

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Most Read