Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Animal-loving kids won’t get to snuggle up with pets needing homes this summer, but they’ll still have a chance to learn about animals, welfare issues, and take part in a bunch of fun activities.

The BC SPCA’s annual summer camps have moved online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kids are invited to join the SPCA for a fun-filled, week-long summer session that is all about animals,” says Paula Neuman, BC SPCA humane education manager. “Each session focuses on a different animal theme, including dogs, cats, small animals and wildlife in B.C.”

The camp includes sessions like ‘Into the Cativerse’ where kids will learn how to speak “cat”; ‘The big world of small pets’ where children explore animals like rats and rabbits; and ‘Guardians of the Wild’ where kids learn about the wiggly, winged, warty and wondrous wild creatures all around us.

They will be able to take part in fun indoor and outdoor activities, livestreams, crafts, games and take-action challenges for animals, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Just like at previous SPCA summer camps, kids can interact with other young animal lovers and camp counsellors will guide kids through the week.

“Summer camps are always a highlight of the year for the BC SPCA, and we are thrilled to have this brand new way of connecting with kids across B.C.,” says Neuman. “Our summer sessions are designed to help kids learn about animals and important welfare issues, all while having lots of fun and connecting with other animal-loving kids.”

BC SPCA Summer Sessions have already begun and run until Aug. 21. They are geared towards kids age eight to 13.

Cost is $20 per household for the first session. Families who sign up will receive a discount code to register for additional sessions throughout the summer.

For more information and to register, go to www.spca.bc.ca/camp.

