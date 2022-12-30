Vernon Fire Rescue

It’s a girl! Firefighters deliver Vernon baby

Mother and newborn are doing well following emergency labour

An emergency labour left a mother and her baby in good hands on Thursday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to Alexis Park Drive at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, for the situation.

On scene within minutes of receiving the call, firefighters confirmed a woman was in labour and the baby was already on the way. It was determined there was no time to transport the mother to hospital and firefighters jumped into action and helped deliver the baby girl.

BC Ambulance Service arrived on scene within seconds of the delivery and assessed the baby and mother before transporting the duo to hospital for additional care. Both the baby and mother are doing well.

“This call is an example of the quick action and teamwork often exhibited by our local emergency response agencies,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink. “In order to prepare firefighters for situations like these, Vernon Fire Rescue crew members receive annual training for a number of major medical situations, including childbirth. We are incredibly proud of the crew and the work they did to assist the mother and help with a safe delivery.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services congratulates the family on its new addition and wish them well at the start of this new chapter.

