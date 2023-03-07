Got $500,000? Here’s what it can get you in the real estate market across Canada

While it’s the benchmark for B.C.’s first-time home buyers’ program, it won’t go far in Greater Victoria

While many potential buyers in B.C. are trying to keep their purchase price below $500,000 to take advantage of the province’s first-time home buyers’ program, there aren’t a lot of options in that price range – especially in areas like Victoria and Vancouver.

Here’s a look at what could be purchased in that range across Canada.

In B.C.’s capital city, $500,000 won’t buy a single-family home but it could buy a condo. In Victoria, a south-facing 18th-floor unit with ocean views is on the market for $499,900. Located at 1804-845 Johnson Street, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit was built in 2021 and is 518 sq. ft.

Moving east, $500,000 could net you a single-family home in Calgary. On the market for $500,000, this two-storey home was built in 2003 and features more than 1,200 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

This listing, at 292 Prestwick Heights SE in Calgary, is on the market for $500,000. (Realtor.ca)

In Regina, this “cathedral charmer” with nine-foot ceilings and stained glass feature windows is on the market for $499,000. Built in 1911, it has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

In Regina, located at 2915 Victoria Ave., this home is on the market for $499,000. (Realtor.ca)

In Winnipeg, this single-family home was built in 1955 and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. An open-concept main living space features hardwood floors and an updated kitchen/dining area.

In downtown Toronto, a one-year-old studio condo is on the market for $499,000. It’s within walking distance of the financial district and features stainless steel appliances.

This studio condo in downtown Toronto is on the market for $499,000. (Realtor.ca)

In Montreal, a portion of this multiplex is on the market for $499,000. Built in 1927, the unit on the market has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

A portion of this Montreal duplex is on the market for $499,000. (Realtor.ca)

On Prince Edward Island, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is on the market for $499,900. It was built in 2020.

In New Brunswick, this five-bedroom, two-bathroom home is on the market for $439,900.

Located at 36 Guy St. in Shediac, N.B., this home is on the market for $439,900. (Realtor.ca)

While the other provinces and territories didn’t have any finished listings near that half-million mark, there was one in Whitehorse. Located at 164 Alsek Rd., this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is on the market for $499,900. Built in 1975, it is more than 2,300 sq. ft. with a partially unfinished basement that could be converted into a suite.

Located at 164 Alsek Rd. in Whitehorse, this home is on the market for $499,900. (Realtor.ca)

ALSO READ: Victoria real estate sales hit dubious record as ‘slowest’ January

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Real estate