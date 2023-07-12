Gardens BC launched their new website www.gardensbc.com on May 1 allowing flower and plant lovers an added resource to explore the many diverse gardens across British Columbia, including the BC Tulip Trail in Chilliwack seen here. (Submitted photo)

Gardens BC launches website to help you find gardens to visit across B.C.

New website helps green thumbs nurture their passion and get their hands dirty

Want to visit gardens in your travels? Gardens BC has launched their new online resource gardensbc.com to help you find what you’re looking for.

This new website, which went live on May 1, offers tourists and locals alike the best spots to stop and smell the flowers, with a comprehensive guide to exploring the diverse and captivating gardens located throughout British Columbia.

Not only does this new site help identify popular activities at each garden for those eager to get their hands dirty, there is also plenty of gardening education available for those with green thumbs.

“There’s a good reason garden tourism has become so popular in recent years. These magnificent gardens offer locals and tourists alike an opportunity to connect with nature, to learn about plant biodiversity, experience rejuvenation, and so much more,” explains Geoff Ball, president of Gardens BC.

“All of the gardens featured on gardensbc.com offer a distinct opportunity for people to discover the beauty and diversity unique to each region across the province, as well as the amenities offered at each, from picnic spots and on-site food and beverage facilities for families to many locations which are dog-friendly, too!”

​​​​​Gardens BC is a coalition of public gardens working together to promote British Columbia’s garden experiences. This new online resource gives flower fanatics curated garden-centred travel itineraries and a popular blog inspired by countless contributors and garden experts, while showcasing garden regions across the province.

Enthusiasts can also explore the beauty of Gardens BC though Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

“Spring is a prime time to get out and explore the garden experience near you,” said Dave Cowen, CEO of Greater Victoria’s Butchart Gardens. “With such a rich, diverse collection of gardens throughout our province, there are great opportunities to enjoy their serenity, history, and beauty in many different shapes and colours.”


