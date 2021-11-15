(Pixabay photo)

Free pizza brings smiles to people stranded in Hope

Panago store owner announces he is giving away pizzas until they are gone

Hot food, cold cash and electricity are scarce in Hope today, as the community grapples with the effects of a heavy rainstorm.

But there is plenty of fresh pizza, and it’s being handed out by the owner of the Hope Panago to people stranded in the town.

Randeep Shoker shared a video on a Facebook page called Stuck on 7, which was created to share information for people who are trapped between two landslides on Hwy. 7 between Seabird Island and Ruby Creek.

While the pizza couldn’t possibly make it to those on the highway, they were well recieved by the many people stranded in Hope itself.

They were handing it out along the road and in the shop on Fourth Avenue downtown Hope, and said they would continue to hand out the pizzas until they were gone.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
