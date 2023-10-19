Donald Sutherland and Canada Post President and CEO Doug Ettinger pose with a framed stamp enlargement in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rossif Sutherland

Donald Sutherland and Canada Post President and CEO Doug Ettinger pose with a framed stamp enlargement in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rossif Sutherland

Film legend Donald Sutherland gets Canada Post stamp of approval

Celebrated New Brunswick-born actor featured on new release

Donald Sutherland, celebrated star of stage and screen, can add a new accolade to his CV.

Canada Post has released a stamp featuring an image of the 88-year-old New Brunswick-born actor.

The Crown corporation says the stamp is meant to commemorate Sutherland’s storied career, which has seen him appear in more than 200 films and TV programs.

The stamp depicts Sutherland in profile, overlaid with the titles of some of his most iconic projects, including “Ordinary People,” “The Italian Job,” and “M*A*S*H*.” Sutherland originated the role of Hawkeye Pierce in the 1970 film “M*A*S*H*,” before Alan Alda picked up the torch for the TV show that premiered two years later.

Sutherland went on to star in the 1978 remake of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and the 2005 version of “Pride & Prejudice.”

Sutherland has won two Golden Globes, a lifetime achievement Governor General’s Performing Arts Award and an honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

READ ALSO: New stamp featuring iconic bush plane unveiled at B.C.’s Viking Air

Canada Post stampsMovies and TV

Previous story
B.C. man builds a new train from old parts in a 4-year labour of love
Next story
Even ugly potatoes need love: B.C. event shares free food with 3,500 people

Just Posted

Judy Hillaby, former restoration biologist for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, asks Ministry of Forests and Tolko staff about loggin as it relates to fish habitat in the Horsefly River during an open house hosted by the Horsefly River Roundtable Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Horsefly community hall. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Increase in logging draws concern in Horsefly

College of New Caledonia CNC
College staff reach tentative deal with College of New Caledonia

Elaine Alec from Kamloops has given two workshops in Williams Lake on cultivating safe spaces, with the most recent one on Monday, Oct. 16. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake hosts cultural safety training workshops

Nuxalk Chief Sam Schooner attends the Union of BC Indian Chiefs annual general assembly hosted by Williams Lake First Nation at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘It’s tough talking about it,’: Chief Sam Schooner on National Day for Truth and Reconcilation