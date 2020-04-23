Fairy doors pop up in an Okanagan regional park

Something magical is happening at the Rose Valley Regional Park.

Fairy doors are popping up on trees along the trails, with some residents saying they must’ve been put in place over the weekend. However, no one knows who built them or put them there.

Another resident took to social media claiming there are currently nine doors to find.

Fairy doors are most popular in Ireland, where fairies have long been part of Irish culture but these days, they can be found anywhere in the world. There is no exact date on when fairy doors came into use, but legend has it that they serve as a gateway between our world and the fairy realm.

Fairy doors are usually built on or attached to the bases of trees or stumps. Some builders carve out a hole in the tree and create a functional door for people to leave notes and trinkets inside.

READ: Kelowna resident brightens kids’ days with princess birthday greetings

READ: Blasting permit issued on Mount Boucherie

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

City of West Kelowna