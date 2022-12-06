Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)

Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)

Dumped boat makes waves in Okanagan

A boat was dumped in the middle of Bedford Road on Dec. 5

Ashton Wiklund’s husband came across an odd sight along a road in East Kelowna for a December morning.

A boat was dumped in the middle of Bedford Road, Dec.5.

Wiklund’s husband attempted to move the boat, but it was too large and he didn’t have the proper equipment to tow it away.

A call was made to bylaw to move the boat, which eventually happened sometime after 8 a.m.

Drivers in the area were warned to slow down and avoid the vessel that was across one lane of Bedford.

The boat appeared to be full of snow and garbage.

It’s unclear how the boat got there or why it was left on the road.

READ MORE: Fireside Music Festival turns up the heat with its return to Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingKelowna

Previous story
More ‘mega’ Christmas displays expected this year despite cost concerns: BC Hydro

Just Posted

Members of 100 Mile House Fire Rescue attended a vehicle fire just south of the community on Highway 97 Monday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House reopened following vehicle fire

Mike Franklin, manager of the Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin stands in front of the welcoming new facility for youth in the region. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin opens its doors to young people

Carey Price is an avid hunter. (Photo by Carey Price, Facebook)
Carey Price takes a stand against federal firearms bill

Environment Canada has issued an Arctic Outflow Warning for the Central Coast inland sections. (DriveBC web cam image at Highway 20 between Bella Coola and Hagensbord looking west Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022)
Arctic outflow warning issued for central coast inland sections