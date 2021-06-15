(Black Press Media file)

(Black Press Media file)

Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

When’s the last time you touched a Canadian bill? If it’s recently, you might want to wash your hands.

According to a study from Gambling.com, a consumer education for online gambling in several countries, Canada’s plastic bills contain 209 bacterial cultures – more than twice the next currency on the list.

Gambling.com partnered with labs to use swab tests to test for bacteria on the 20 most used currencies in casinos.

“Canadian dollars contain harmful bacteria such as Bacillus, with strains that can cause food poisoning and in rare cases, anthrax,” the site stated. Next on the list with 118 bacterial cultures, the Brazillian Real contained Alternaria, Penicillium, Fusarium and Saccharomyces Cerevisiae.

“The latter, commonly known as baker’s yeast, can be known to cause illnesses in the immunosuppressed such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections, as well as infections to the inner lining of the heart and abdomen,” study results stated.

Third on the list was the Hong Kong dollar, which had 42 bacterial colonies including Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Penicillium, Micrococcus and Trichisporon, which is a fungus that can lead to White Piedra, a yeast infection that affects the hair.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Currency

Previous story
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Just Posted

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation planning ground analysis of land near former residential school

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Free boxes of fresh produce are currently being provided in Quesnel by the Canadian Mental Health Association of Northern BC thanks to a donation from West Fraser Mills. (File photo)
Fresh produce available for those in need in Quesnel

Donation allows Canadian Mental Health Association to provide free fruits and veggies

Elizabeth Pete is a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
WATCH: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band along Highway 97

Well over two dozen members of the Tsq’escenemc people (Canim Lake Band) showed up

The BC River Forecast has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Central Coast. (file photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Bella Coola River and Atnarko River due to rapid snowmelt

Rain is in the forecast for the weekend

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers found that 56% of foundations and eye products contain high levels of fluorine

Most Read